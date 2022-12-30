CARICOM Pays Tribuute to Troubled Haiti on Its 219th Independence Anniversary

- Advertisement -

CARICOM has congratulated Haiti on its 219th anniversary of Independence.

“On the behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I wish to extend congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Haiti on the occasion of the Two Hundred and Nineteenth Anniversary of Independence. The attainment of the Independence of the Republic of Haiti is symbolic for the Region, and the Community shares in the collective pride associated with this milestone and celebration of the fortitude and resilience of the Haitian people,” CARICOM’s Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett said in a letter to the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr Ariel Henry.

“The CARICOM Secretariat reaffirms its commitment to support the Government and People of the Republic of Haiti, and will continue to unite its efforts to partner with Haiti towards achieving a lasting and durable peace, security and the economic prosperity and social progress, which can help Haitians build strong institutions and achieve the quality of life they deserve,” the letter added.

“Prime Minister, the Caribbean Community is pleased to join with the People and Government of your country in celebrating their Two Hundred and Nineteenth Anniversary of Independence, and extends best wishes to you and all Haitians.”