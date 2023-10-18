Carnival Added Private Island In Bahamas Added To 2025-2026 Itineraries

- Advertisement -

Carnival’s upcoming exclusive destination, which is set to open in the summer of 2025, will be a major feature of many 2025-26 sailings that opened for sale today. Adding 100 more sailings with visits there brings the total number of available itineraries featuring Celebration Key to 500. Now, Celebration Key is set to welcome 18 Carnival ships sailing from nine U.S. homeports.

The Port of Tampa is the latest Carnival homeport to add sailings that feature visits to Celebration Key. In 2025, Carnival Paradise will sail four- to six-day cruises, with select sailings visiting the new destination along with other popular ports of call that include Nassau and Bimini as well as Cozumel and Mahogany Bay.

At PortMiami, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise will offer cruises of various lengths, from long weekend getaways to week-long sailings across the Caribbean. Several of these itineraries include visits to Celebration Key. Among the other destinations available are Grand Cayman; Montego Bay; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Belize; Cozumel; Mahogany Bay; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, Bahamas.

Carnival Vista will feature many visits to Celebration Key amid her six- and eight-day alternating cruise schedule from Port Canaveral. The ship’s Eastern Caribbean sailings also visit destinations such as Amber Cove and Half Moon Cay, as well as calls to St. Thomas and San Juan, while Southern Caribbean sailings feature exotic Aruba and Bonaire. Select sailings during Carnival Venezia’s seasonal schedule from Port Canaveral also include visits to Celebration Key and other popular Caribbean destinations.

Carnival Venezia will also sail three special 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises from Central Florida. Two of the special cruises visit St. Thomas; Antigua; St. Lucia; Grenada; Barbados; the British Virgin Islands and San Juan. Another 14-day journey sails to the Panama Canal with visits to Grand Turk; Aruba; Curacao; Colon, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.

Carnival has also opened new sailings on Carnival Valor from another top homeport: New Orleans. The ship will sail four- and five-day cruises from New Orleans visiting popular destinations such as Cozumel and Costa Maya as well as Progreso (Yucatan), Mexico. A selection of longer sailings includes six- and seven-day cruises, along with two special Carnival Journeys cruises that will sail across the Atlantic Ocean. A 16-day sailing from New Orleans to Barcelona in April 2025 features several beautiful destinations in Portugal and Spain, as does a 15-day sailing from Barcelona to New Orleans in June 2025.