Carnival Corporation Named One Of America’s Best Employers For Women

Miami, Florida

– Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, today announced it was named one of America’s Best Employers for Women for 2024 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide. Of the top 600 companies included in the listing across 25 major industries, Carnival Corporation was the top-ranked cruise company overall for its efforts in providing women with a positive and inclusive work environment.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America’s Best Employers for Women was determined through an independent survey of more than 150,000 women working for companies with at least 1,000 people in the U.S. Respondents were asked to review their employers based on a series of topics including representation, pay equity, discrimination, flexibility, family support and parental leave. Women were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances and family members. Based on these personal and public evaluations, as well as an assessment of women in executive management or board positions, only the top 600 companies out of thousands of organizations were recognized as the Best Employers for Women 2024.

“At Carnival Corporation, we proudly support a workforce of over 160,000 team members representing 150 countries, and it is imperative that we cultivate a positive environment that celebrates the diversity of our people and empowers all walks of life,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. “We are honored to be recognized again by Forbes for our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all our team members.”

This recognition as a top employer for women in the U.S. builds on a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. Among the numerous awards and recognitions, the company was named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023 and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the seventh consecutive year.

This recognition underscores Carnival Corporation’s commitment to providing its team members with a supportive company culture and work environment that champions the diversity of gender identity, race, ethnicity, age, culture, beliefs and other backgrounds. The company’s success is a direct result of its employees, who are at the heart of inspiring unforgettable happiness for its millions of guests around the world.