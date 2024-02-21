Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, today announced it was named as one of America’s Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide. Carnival Corporation was recognized among the top 600 U.S. employers across 27 major industries and ranked as the top overall cruise company on the list.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America’s Best Large Employers were determined through an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees from all sectors working for companies employing at least 5,000 people. Respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to family and friends and to rate their willingness to recommend any previous employers of the last two years. Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances and family members. In order to help differentiate between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year, the survey was conducted periodically over the course of the previous three years with more than 3.5 million employer evaluations considered. Based on these personal and public evaluations, only the top 600 companies were recognized.

“At Carnival Corporation, we’re privileged to support our incredibly talented and highly diverse team members who lead the way in creating memorable vacations for our guests,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. “Empowering our team members with the time, tools and help to do our best work is a part of our company DNA so we are honored to be recognized by Forbes alongside other companies who share this commitment.”

The recognition as one of America’s Best Large Employers 2024 builds on a series of other distinguished honors Carnival Corporation has earned in recent years for its companywide operations and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and fostering a positive workplace environment for all employees. Among the numerous awards and recognitions, the company was named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023 and one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine in 2022. The company also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

This recognition underscores Carnival Corporation’s commitment to its team members and cultivating an atmosphere of openness, respect and trust. The company’s success is a direct result of its over 160,000 employees, who represent 150 countries around the globe and are at the heart of inspiring unforgettable happiness for its millions of guests around the world.