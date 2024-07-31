Carnival Cruise Line Becomes Official Cruise Line Partner Of Leagues Cup

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida

– Carnival Cruise Line is kicking off a multi-year partnership with Leagues Cup, the premiere professional soccer tournament in North America, as the event’s official cruise line partner. Bringing together 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX for 77 matches over the next month, Leagues Cup is the first-of-its kind tournament in the history of soccer and celebrates the rich cultural exchange inherent in North American soccer.

As the official cruise line of Leagues Cup, Carnival will help infuse fun for fans with both an in-stadium and television presence during live games, as well as a digital presence including a co-branded online content series created for Leagues Cup social channels.

“Anyone who watches a professional soccer game knows the stadium is filled with high-energy fun, which is exactly the kind of environment we love at Carnival and a good reason why you’ll find many soccer fans on board our ships. Teaming up with the Leagues Cup is a great opportunity to bring our Carnival fans together with another fervent fan base, further building on our alignment with the kinds of sports we know our guests love,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

“Partnering with Carnival Cruise Line allows us to merge the excitement of soccer with the joy of travel and adventure. Together, we are committed to enhancing the tournament experience and creating unforgettable memories for fans across North America,” said Carter Ladd, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Major League Soccer.

Leagues Cup, which kicked off this past weekend with a series of exciting games, concludes with a final championship match on Aug. 25.

Leagues Cup, which kicked off this past weekend with a series of exciting games, concludes with a final championship match on Aug. 25.

For more information about this year's tournament, visit the Leagues Cup website.