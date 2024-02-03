Carnival Cruise Line Grows To 27 Ships As Carnival Firenze Officially Joins

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – Carnival Firenze has officially joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet from sister line Costa Cruises, growing the Carnival fleet to 27 ships. This morning in Cadiz, Spain, team members from both cruise lines met on the ship’s bridge to complete the handover.

Now, Carnival’s team will lead a refurbishment project over the next two months to bring many of the favorite features Carnival guests know and love on board – with a touch of Italy.

“The beauty of Florence, Italy is about to meet the FUN of Carnival Cruise Line! We are elated to welcome Carnival Firenze to the Carnival fleet, joining her sister Carnival Venezia to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style,’” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Firenze will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, Calif., on April 25, 2024. With a wide range of sailing options available, Carnival Firenze offers guests three- and four-day sailings to Mexico and Catalina Island, and five-, six- and seven-day cruises to the Mexican Rivera, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

When guests board Carnival Firenze, they’ll be immersed in Italian architecture, both inside and out. The ship’s atrium is modeled after Florence’s beautiful main public square, Piazza del Duomo, whereas the Lido deck draws inspiration from the Italian Riviera. The ship will feature many food and beverage venues currently popular on Carnival Venezia, including La Strada Grill, with classic Italian street food, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant, Tomodoro and Il Viaggio, Carnival’s newest specialty Italian restaurant, showcasing distinct culinary regions of Italy. Bars Amari and Frizzante will serve up a variety of Italian specialties, with Amari offering craft cocktails, authentic Italian coffee and biscotti and Frizzante delivering bubbly libations. Guests will also enjoy activities like Festa Italiana, a deck party where Little Italy meets Lido, the Captain’s Venetian Toast and Italian-inspired youth programming for kids and teens.

Guests will also find many of the activities and experiences they enjoy on other Carnival ships in the fleet, including the Heroes Tribute Lounge, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Java Blue Café, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Carnival WaterWorks.