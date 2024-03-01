Carnival Cruise Line Holds Contest For Grand Bahamians To Name Artisan Village At Celebration Key

- Advertisement -

The Bahamas – Carnival Cruise Line, with support from the Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, is announcing an exciting local community competition to name the Artisan Village at the new Celebration Key™ cruise destination.

The contest, open to all Grand Bahamians, will close March 25, 2024, after which a selection committee, including local officials and representatives of the cultural and creative industries, will recommend a slate of finalists with the winning entry to be announced in early April.

The prize package will consist of: B$5,000 cash; attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Artisan Village including transportation, food and beverage; and a day-pass to Celebration Key, along with drink vouchers, food and a cabana for the winner to enjoy.

The Artisan Village will be a vibrant cultural space where local artisans and creatives can showcase their talents and share their unique artistic expressions and authentic cultural products with visitors from around the world. It is a central feature of the now $600 million Celebration Key flagship project, the largest of its kind ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation.

“We are extremely excited about this competition,” said Carnival Corporation & plc’s Public Affairs and Community Engagement Director Philcher Grant-Adderley. “Carnival has sought to prioritize authentic Bahamian culture throughout every aspect of this project, from the food to the architecture, and nowhere more than in the Artisan Village which we envision as a cornerstone of the entire destination. It is only fitting that the name should be chosen by a Bahamian.

“We can hardly wait to see the creative, inspired submissions that we know will be submitted. I encourage all Grand Bahamians to take part, get your submissions in early and submit as many ideas as you have!”

Entries can be submitted by individuals, families, groups, local organizations, classrooms, etc. Individuals under 18 can take part, but must also submit a Release Form completed by a parent or legal guardian.

Submit your entries online at: www.celebrationkeygrandbahama.com. Each entry should include a 200-300-word summary explaining the name and how it relates to Celebration Key and, more importantly, Bahamian culture. Participants may present more than one idea, but each concept must be submitted separately.

The names submitted should not include the names of existing businesses, corporations, brands, political figures, names of specific people, things and places. Participants must be following the Celebration Key’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in order to be eligible to win the Contest.

With the recently announced additional $100 million pier extension investment, the now $600 million flagship project remains the largest of its kind ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation. The initial phase of the project, including the original two cruise ship berths, is projected to help generate over 700 permanent jobs in the community – including approximately 300 Bahamians hired directly by Carnival Corporation to help welcome 2.2 million guests each year to Grand Bahama starting in 2025.

Once the additional two berths are delivered, Celebration Key is expected to bring up to 4 million guests annually to the Grand Bahama destination by 2028.

Grant-Adderley added: “We are committed to making this a mutually beneficial partnership, creating shared value with the community. Carnival wants to empower as many Bahamians as possible through Celebration Key, whether they be restaurant owners, retail operators, artisans or cultural creatives.

“Bahamian architects have collaborated on the design of the destination in an effort to ensure its character is as authentically Bahamian as possible, most especially the Artisan Village. It seems natural that its name be chosen by a Grand Bahamian.”

For other news and updates about Celebration Key, please follow the Celebration Key Grand Bahama pages on Facebook and Instagram.