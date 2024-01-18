Carnival Cruise Line Honored With Economic Impact Award By The Galveston Regional Chamber Of Commerce

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – Amid a significant expansion of its homeport operations in Texas, Carnival Cruise Line was honored by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce with its National Economic Impact Award – acknowledging Carnival’s pivotal role in propelling Galveston’s local tourism economy.

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2001, and we have continued to grow our operations here recently debuting our flagship Carnival Jubilee, the first brand new ship to homeport here,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We will have four ships sailing from Galveston when Carnival Miracle repositions this fall. We appreciate the recognition of our positive economic impact on the community by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.”

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce applauded Carnival for its economic contribution, community enrichment and partnership, calling Carnival a catalyst that stimulates growth and fosters business opportunities, amplifying economic prosperity within Galveston and beyond. The Chamber also referenced Carnival’s partnership and support of Chamber initiatives, events and success of regional businesses.

“Carnival Cruise Line’s exceptional commitment to national economic advancement and local community enrichment truly embodies the essence of this accolade. Their dedication to fostering economic growth, coupled with their significant positive impact within Galveston, makes them an unequivocal recipient of our National Economic Impact Award,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The recent debut of Carnival Jubilee generated a $53 million investment in improvements at Cruise Terminal 25. Along with bringing the first roller coaster on board a cruise ship to Texas, Carnival Jubilee also ushered in the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Galveston.