Carnival Cruise Line Partners With the New York Jets

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line and the New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership. The agreement designates Carnival as a “Proud Partner of the New York Jets.”

“At Carnival, we create memorable vacation experiences filled with fun for our guests, and we see the excitement from football fans firsthand when their favorite sport is part of that fun – from our ‘sailgate’ parties to our special big game screenings at our Carnival Seaside Theater. This new partnership is a perfect way to create new opportunities to fuel that enthusiasm, since nothing is more fun to football fans than the game itself,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

The partnership gives Carnival Cruise Line an opportunity to expand its brand presence in the bustling New York market, a major homeport for the company. This market holds particular significance as Carnival recently introduced Carnival Venezia earlier this year, the newest addition to the Carnival fleet that is homeported at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, designed to immerse guests in an authentic Italian experience through all-new “Carnival Fun Italian Style” experiences.

Proudly known as America’s cruise line, Carnival’s new partnership with the New York Jets builds on its alignment with the most popular sport in America. New York Jets fans can expect to see an array of exciting opportunities and assets, including eye-catching stadium signage, a strategic presence in the digital and social realms through advertising on the Jets’ official website and the Jets Fan Network, and much more. The partnership will also feature a sweepstakes set to launch later this season providing fans with the chance to win a Carnival cruise vacation.