Carnival Cruise Line Sets New Goal To Raise $50 Million For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital By 2030

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – Underlining the impact and strong generosity of its guests, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy announced that after meeting its 2024 goal of $33 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, the company has set a new pledge goal of $50 million by 2030. Duffy made the announcement at the naming ceremony for the line’s new flagship Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 24. To kick off the new effort, Duffy presented a $50,000 donation to Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, in honor of the ship’s Godmother global music superstar Gwen Stefani.

“The unwavering devotion from our guests and team members is the reason we’re able to make an impact in supporting St. Jude’s important mission,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and member of the St. Jude Professional Advisory Board. “Thanks to our crew and guests’ continued generosity, we’re able to raise our fundraising goal and extend that impact. As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude and look forward to seeing the good that will come from reaching this new and ambitious goal.”

In addition to setting a new donation goal, Carnival also unveiled patient-inspired and designed artwork on board Carnival Jubilee, including a sculpture depicting sea life. The patient whose art inspired the sculpture, Ty – with Stefani cheering him on – cut a ceremonial ribbon on the piece on during Saturday’s events. Other artwork featured on Carnival Jubilee is inspired by pieces co-created by St. Jude patients and several Carnival cruise directors.

“We are simply ecstatic to celebrate our Official Celebration Partner, Carnival Cruise Line – for its remarkable $33 million fundraising milestone, and for its new commitment to raise $50 million by 2030 to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply thankful for Carnival committing to helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through financial support and for honoring our patients, like Ty, by featuring their art-inspired sculptures on new ships. At St. Jude, we believe every child deserves the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment — and because of this partnership, we can help give more kids that opportunity.”

As the Official Celebration Partner of St. Jude since 2010, Carnival hosts events at the hospital and raises money through a variety of fundraising initiatives, both on board and ashore, including the Groove for St. Jude dance party, Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea where kids can create their own St. Jude-themed keepsake bear and a cookie amenity package with proceeds going to St. Jude. In addition to raising funds, St. Jude’s mission is also highlighted through patient-inspired and designed artwork on other ships across the fleet, including Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras.