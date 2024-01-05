Carnival Cruise Lines Drive Demand As Amber Cove And Ensenada Each Celebrate One Million Cruise Guests

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – With its Fun Ships filled with guests from the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and California, Carnival Cruise Line has played a pivotal role in helping Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and Ensenada, Mexico each cross the one millionth cruise guest threshold as they closed out 2023.

Each destination celebrated in late December by recognizing the one-millionth visitor as guests and their families arrived at each port. At Amber Cove, the Collier family were the special guests, visiting from Mardi Gras on Dec. 20. The Andrus family, who arrived in Ensenada aboard Carnival Radiance on Dec. 27, marked the special milestone. In each destination, local dignitaries, ship leaders and other guests joined together to celebrate the occasion.

“This year, we’re celebrating that no one does fun like Carnival, and it’s also true that no cruise line drives demand and the tourism economy like Carnival! We’re delighted that our guests set these important distinctions for both Amber Cove and Ensenada,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Amber Cove is one of the best destinations in the Caribbean. Our guests love the relaxation and adventure they find here and that’s why many of our ships visit Amber Cove. Likewise, Ensenada is a quaint coastal town that has grown into a strong part of our West Coast offerings. Our guests love its rich history and vibrant culture, with the addition of Carnival Firenze joining our fleet this spring, plus some exciting plans under development, we see even better things ahead for the destination.”

Amber Cove, located on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic just outside Puerto Plata, welcomed its first Carnival ship in 2015. The cruise port is an island paradise operated by Carnival Cruise Line’s parent company, Carnival Corporation & plc, and features pools, bars and many shore excursion opportunities, such as snorkeling and a waterfall adventure.

“We congratulate the Amber Cove cruise terminal for reaching one million cruise visitors. This represents unstoppable growth for Puerto Plata and its people who directly receive the benefits of these achievements,” said Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism David Collado.

Carnival has sailed to Ensenada, one of Mexico’s original seaside getaways, for nearly three decades. From historical sightseeing to thrilling ATV riding, Ensenada offers something for everyone. Carnival guests enjoy the delicious food they find in the vibrant city, as well as finding adventure nearby, learning about local traditions and exploring the nearby wine country.

“This achievement is the result of the efforts of the Ensenada Cruise Committee, as well as the Ensenada City Council, the Ensenada National Port System Administration and Hutchison Ports, and commits us to continue working for Ensenada to consolidate itself as a leading cruise destination in Mexico,” said Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, secretary of tourism of Baja California.

Carnival sails to Ensenada from San Francisco seasonally and year-round from Long Beach, Calif., where Carnival Firenze will soon add more options for more people to sail from the West Coast with four-day cruises visiting Catalina Island and Ensenada, as well as five-day Mexican Riviera cruises calling in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Carnival Firenze, named after the city of Florence, Italy, will join the fleet in April 2024, sailing from Long Beach as the second ship to showcase Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences.