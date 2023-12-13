Carnival Opens 2025 Carnival Venezia Cruises From New York

- Advertisement -

MIAMI, Fla. – Rounding out the line’s 2025-26 deployment schedule, Carnival Cruise Line announced today the opening of a variety of summer and fall 2025 cruises aboard Carnival Venezia from New York. In addition, the line also unveiled its most robust roster of Bermuda cruises on Carnival Venezia, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Spirit.

“Carnival Venezia is a unique ship, and so is her deployment schedule. From weekend getaways to longer Carnival Journeys sailings, our guests sailing on this ship have a range of great options to choose from – with many visits to Bermuda among them. These added sailings are unlocking our richest Bermuda deployment, with more cruises set to call on the popular destination than ever before,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment for Carnival Cruise Line.

The following is an overview of the new itineraries now open for sale in 2025-26.

Bermuda Cruises

From New York, Carnival Venezia will offer many options to visit Bermuda in 2025. Four-day long weekend getaways departing on Thursdays are available from May through September. Two special five-day cruises in August and October offer the opportunity to spend two days in Bermuda.

The new sailings expand upon Carnival Venezia’s 2024 Bermuda sailings that include several four- to seven-day itineraries. Seven-day sailings visit Bermuda for three days, while another week-long option includes a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada.

Rounding out Carnival’s largest upcoming deployment to Bermuda in 2025, seven-week-long sailings aboard Carnival Pride departing Baltimore are also available, along with seven six-day cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk, VA. Additionally, two Carnival Journeys transatlantic cruises, one aboard Carnival Glory and another on Carnival Spirit, depart Barcelona, Spain and visit several popular European ports, then stop in Bermuda before arriving to Florida.

Carnival Venezia is also offering a range of new eight-, nine- and ten-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York. Beautiful destinations include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grand Turk, St. Thomas; St. Maarten; Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, as well as Carnival’s new exclusive destination Celebration Key, currently under construction.

Carnival Journeys Cruises

Several spectacular new 12-day Carnival Journeys cruises are now open for sale as well. Two are roundtrip cruises from New York, with visits to a destinations not frequently visited by Carnival ships, such as St. Kitts; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Dominica; Barbados; St. Lucia and more. Another Carnival Journeys cruise will visit destinations such as Aruba; Curacao and St. Croix before repositioning the ship from New York to its seasonal homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla. An 11-day Carnival Journeys voyage visiting Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, and St. Thomas, USVI ending in New York.

Additional 2025 cruises on Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral also opened for sale, including a three-day sailing that visits Celebration Key and a week-long Western Caribbean cruise visiting Mahogany Bay; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico

Carnival Venezia joined the fleet this year, introducing all-new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences. The ship currently cruises from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City and is set to sail its first seasonal cruises from Port Canaveral beginning December next year.

