Carnival Venezia Makes Inaugural Visit To St. Kitts And Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts welcomed the Carnival Venezia, a Vista-class cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line, on March 8, 2024, as part of its push towards furthering the tourism product.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, during a brief plaque exchange ceremony on the vessel, highlighted the beauty the passengers on board would experience at the destination.

“The destination is not overdeveloped, it is still natural and authentic and so even the experiences we have for your passengers on board would encourage them to venture deeper beyond the piers, beyond the ports, and into the rich culture of our people, our rainforests and all that we have to offer,” said Minister Henderson.

The “Venture Deeper” campaign is designed to build on St. Kitts and Nevis’ distinct characteristics focusing on travelers eager to explore, learn and immerse themselves into the Kitttian and Nevisian’s experience.

Carnival Venezia brought a total of 4,049 passengers to St. Kitts, almost reaching a full capacity of 4090 passengers. The arrival of this vessel symbolises the bond between St. Kitts and the Carnival Cruise Line.