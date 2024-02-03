Carnival’s Celebration Key To Feature Five Distinct Areas Designed To Maximize The Fun

- Advertisement -

Miami, Florida – Carnival Cruise Line revealed further details of Celebration Key™, the new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama designed to offer guests a key for unlocking their type of paradise. Celebration Key will begin welcoming guests in July 2025.

Honoring the natural beauty and culture of Grand Bahama, Celebration Key will deliver endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation across five distinct areas called portals, freshwater lagoons, a breathtaking white sand beach, an exclusive adult-only private club, spaces designed to maximize family fun and a variety of dining venues and libation stations all in one breathtaking place.

Celebration Key is a featured destination on more than 500 cruise itineraries currently open for sale on 18 Carnival ships sailing from nine U.S. homeports.

New Details Give First Look at Five Portals

The Welcome Portal is the point where guests are first immersed in the beauty of the destination and greeted with information to help guide them toward their own kind of fun. As live music fills the air, a much-larger-than-life sandcastle stands tall in the center of Celebration Key as the embodiment of all that is fun in the sun.

The Family-Friendly Portal is the place for families with kids of all ages to enjoy their time at Celebration Key. The day can include swimming in the large freshwater lagoon, alongside a splash pad with a shallow pool, two exciting racing waterslides in the large sandcastle, sports courts, spaces designed for kids and teens to enjoy, a beautiful beach with all types of beach loungers and a variety of cabana rentals, including beach cabanas, villas with personal slides into the lagoon and floating cabanas. There are not only activities for the whole family, but also a variety of dining options and cuisines, that will appeal to all taste buds.

The Adult-Friendly Portal is designed for adults looking to spend their day enjoying the freshwater lagoon or at the beach lounging on the warm white sands and splashing around in the Bahamian waters to kick back and relax. Guests can also find their favorite cocktails at a large swim-up bar while they enjoy a high energy vibe curated by a talented DJ. A variety of cabana rentals, including beach cabanas, villas with personal slides into the lagoon and floating cabanas are available. There are also several dining venues, including a full-service restaurant that will offer a variety of cuisines, including local Bahamian flavors.

The Private Club Portal is a premium experience curated for those who are seeking a relaxing and luxurious day in paradise. The private club is an adult-only retreat, with a stunning infinity pool, overlooking the best views of the Bahamian waters, with loungers swaying beneath palm trees and vibrant foliage. A dedicated section of the beach provides premier and private access, along with elevated dining experiences.

The Retail Portal will showcase Bahamian culture, featuring a backdrop of beautiful murals painted by Bahamian artists and shopping that will include authentic Bahamian artisanal goods and local Bahamian retailers, along with Duty-Free stores. As they explore this portal, guests will also find several food and beverage options serving Bahamian flavors.

“No one does FUN like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

Carnival ships will dock at an adjacent cruise pier that can accommodate up to two of the cruise line’s largest ships simultaneously and will allow guests direct access to the destination. Celebration Key will also include an events pavilion that is dedicated to hosting weddings, vow renewals and other special celebrations.

Carnival plans to share more details for each of the portals over the coming months, and with the development underway, there are also plans for future expansion, including a waterpark and zipline course, to give guests more reasons to return and enjoy the destination for years to come.