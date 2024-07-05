Cassius Stuart presents copies of his books to the Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsCassius Stuart presents copies of his books to the Governor General By Observer News - July 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Mr. Cassius Stuart presented the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt with copies of his books "Dividing The Earth," "New Start in Business," and "Success, the Total Package" during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Monday, June 24, 2024. Pictured from left: Raquell Stuart, Sharmaine Stuart, Cassius Stuart, Dame Cynthia Pratt, Ida Stuart, Hyacinth Grant and Cassidy Stuart. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Mr. Cassius Stuart presented the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt with copies of his books “Dividing The Earth,” “New Start in Business,” and “Success, the Total Package” during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Monday, June 24, 2024. Pictured from left: Raquell Stuart, Sharmaine Stuart, Cassius Stuart, Dame Cynthia Pratt, Ida Stuart, Hyacinth Grant and Cassidy Stuart. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -