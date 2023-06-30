Cat-Lover Will Be Next BVI Governor, But Will He Be Bringing Diplocats?

- Advertisement -

Editor-June 30th, 2023.

Mr Daniel Pruce has been appointed Governor of the British Virgin Islands in succession to Mr John Rankin CMG who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service.

Mr Pruce will take up his appointment in January 2024.

Daniel Pruce was Interim Director of Communication at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from 2021 to 2022. Prior to that he served as British Ambassador to the Philippines and non-resident Ambassador to Palau from 2017 to 2021.

Daniel joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 1990 and has served in a wide range of Diplomatic Service roles. He was Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Madrid from 2012 to 2016 and the British Embassy in Bangkok from 2008 to 2012.

Previously Daniel worked in the FCO’s Europe Directorate in London, leading on internal EU issues and strategic communications. From 2004 until 2005, he was the Director of the FCO’s change programme.

Daniel worked in the Prime Minister’s Press Office in 10 Downing Street from 2002 to 2004, briefing journalists on international issues and accompanying the then Prime Minister Tony Blair on overseas visits.

Daniel was British Spokesman on EU issues from 1999 to 2001 at the UK’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels. He worked at NATO headquarters in Brussels during the Kosovo crisis in 1999, and was also a member of the NATO communications team in Macedonia.

Daniel is known to be a cat lover. “My wife Rachael and I brought in a couple of cats who adopted us in Bangkok, they were street cats, pusakal (pusang kalye),” Pruce said in an exclusive interview with ANC’s The Boss back in 2018.

Pruce said the two cats’ names are Charlie and Lupin and now proudly own British passports. From Bangkok, Charlie and Lupin accompanied them to Madrid, then back to the UK, and are now delighted to be back in Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, the two have yet to get their diplomatic license and become full-fledged feline diplomats.

“They’re not yet accredited. But we’re working on that.. in their capacity as diplocats. But they are happy to be here and enjoying themselves.”

At the present time it has not been announced whether Mr. Pruce will be bringing diplocats to the BVI in January, but any mice currently occupying the governor’s residence should be wary.