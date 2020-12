THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE

NAME: CAVIN GRANT

ALIAS: BIG CHEESE

ADDRESS: FORT THOMAS ROAD

D.O.B: 19-04-1978

AGE: 42 YEARS OLD

BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK

HAIR: BLACK

EYES: BROWN

HEIGHT: 5′ 11″

BUILD: MEDIUM

CAVIN GRANT, ALSO KNOWN AS BIG CHEESE, OF FORT THOMAS ROAD,

BASSETERRE IS BEING SOUGHT BY POLICE FOR LARCENY. HE ESCAPED

POLICE CUSTODY ON DECEMBER 09, 2020. CAVIN GRANT IS BEING

ASKED TO PRESENT HIMSELF TO THE NEAREST POLICE STATION.

ANYONE WHO SEES HIM OR KNOWS OF HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED

TO CONTACT THE BASSETERRE POLICE STATION AT 465-2241, THE

NEAREST POLICE STATION OR CALL THE CRIME HOTLINE AT 707. ALL

INFORMATION SHARED WILL BE TREATED AS CONFIDENTIAL.