Minister of Transport and Tourism, Kenneth Bryan, has confirmed that airlines will resume commercial services to the Cayman Islands as of today, September 9– the first day of Phase 3 of the country’s phased reopening. This will be the first time that commercial carriers other than national airline, Cayman Airways, and British Airways will touch down at Owen Roberts National Airport since the border closure on March 22, 2020.

The news came at a September 8 press briefing to update the country of the government’s reopening plans.

At least four airlines have indicated their willingness to resume commercial flights to Cayman– these are United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Airlines.

Flights will no longer be limited to repatriation flights for essential needs only and will include vaccinated leisure travellers who do not reside in the Cayman Islands.

“It will not be business as usual overnight,” said Minister Bryan, who has reminded the public that the quarantine period will not change during phase 3, which is scheduled to end on October 14.

Securely verified vaccinated passengers will be required to quarantine for 5 days while unverified vaccinated travellers will quarantine for 10 days and unvaccinated travellers will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Negative PCR tests will be required for the quarantine period to end.

While commercial carriers will be allowed to start offering services, “the demand for flights from international gateways will determine how many flights and seats the airlines are prepared to offer,” explained Minister Bryan.

The minister indicated that there will be a steady increase in flights to Cayman in September and October on Cayman Airways. British Airways will also resume weekly services as of September 27 and will offer at least three flights per week via Nassau, Bahamas.

“Phase 3 represents our official reopening, but it will take a little while to return to business as usual,” said Minister Bryan.

“I want to ensure the good people of Cayman that the PACT administration is doing everything it can to keep you safe.”