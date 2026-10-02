Cayon Community Centre reopens after nearly five years

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 1, 2026)

The Cayon Community Centre and Post Office has reopened following an extensive rehabilitation project aimed at addressing structural, environmental and operational issues that forced the facility to close in November 2021.

The facility officially reopened on September 30 during a ceremony attended by Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs Senator Isalean Phillip, senior government officials, community stakeholders and residents of Cayon and surrounding communities.

The rehabilitation involved extensive work throughout the facility, including roof repairs, interior and exterior painting, perimeter fencing, rehabilitation of the cistern and plumbing systems, improvements to internal spaces and the removal of mold-affected materials.

Project Officer within the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs Kerissa Roberts said the works went beyond cosmetic improvements and focused on resolving the underlying issues that had prevented the centre from safely reopening.

“Today, we are not here simply to celebrate a fresh coat of paint or cosmetic improvements,” Roberts said. “We have arrived at this point because we addressed key structural, environmental, and operational issues that stood between this facility and its safe reopening.”

One of the major challenges encountered during the rehabilitation was persistent water intrusion and concerns surrounding air quality. According to Roberts, initial roof-sealing works did not fully resolve the problem, prompting further assessment that revealed the roof was not adequately sloped towards its perimeter drains.

Additional works were subsequently undertaken in December 2025, when the Ministry, with assistance from the Public Works Department, engaged Davis Construction to carry out a further roof addition project. The work included deep cleaning of the existing roof sealant and the installation of a second gable concrete slab.

Following continued monitoring and air-quality testing, the facility was deemed suitable for reopening.

For Minister Phillip, the return of the centre represents more than the restoration of a physical space, as it also re-establishes access to community programmes and government services for residents.

“This is not just about opening a building space,” Phillip said. “There are already plans in place to make sure we establish services and programmes that will serve the community in this area.”

The renovated facility will accommodate the Cayon Post Office as well as a satellite office for social services and community development. The arrangement is expected to give residents more convenient access to programmes and services provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs and other government agencies.

Phillip also urged residents to play a role in maintaining the facility and protecting the investment made in the community.

“Those efforts were truly made so that all of you in the community can take pride in this space, take care of it like it is your own property, and utilise it as a cornerstone for building partnerships, hosting events, activities, and offering programmes,” she said.

The reopening ends nearly five years of closure and restores the Cayon Community Centre as a venue for community activities and an important access point for government services for residents of Cayon and neighbouring communities.

Source: SKNIS