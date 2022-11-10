CDB Offers Scholarship for Postgraduate Studies in Italy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 09, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Human Resources on Nevis regarding study opportunities in Italy.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) wishes to inform you that the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Italy has announced the launch of its International Master in Public Procurement Management Scholarship at the Università di Roma Tor Vergata in Italy.

The programme will commence in March 2023 and end in February 2024 and is open to all citizens of CDB borrowing member countries. The selected candidate would be required to be based in Rome for a period of 4.25 months.