Phil Murphy, Governor of the State of New Jersey in the United States announced Saturday evening that testing by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed that passengers onboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Anthem of the Seas, whose 12-day Caribbean cruise itinerary included a stop in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday, Feb. 3,did nothave the Coronavirus illness.

The confirmation debunks social media postings in the Federation that the cruise liner, which docked in Bayonne, New Jersey on Friday, had on board a dozen passengers with the novel Coronavirus.

The Anthem of the Seas visited St. Kitts and Nevis as the final stop of its five-port cruise which also included stops in Puerto Rico; St. Martin; Antigua; and St. Lucia.

Some 27 passengers — Chinese nationals — were subjected to exit screening by the CDC and local health officials when the vessel docked in New Jersey on Friday. Four of these passengers were admitted to University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey for further testing. Those tests were allnegative for the novel Coronavirus, meaning no oneonboard thevoyage is known to have the new Coronavirus illness.

The Ministry added as of Feb. 7, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) confirmed that Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and all cruise line members have strengthened pre-boarding screening of all cruise vessels. And the CLIA assured the public that passengers and crew who have travelled from ports in China, Hong Kong and Macau within 14 days would be barred from cruise ships.

The Federal Ministry of Health continues to monitor ports of entry in order to reduce the health risk to citizens and residents. The Ministry reminded it remains in close communication with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and other regional and international partners.

The public will be updated on the Coronavirus outbreak as often as required.