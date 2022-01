Those in the airline industry hoping for a fresh start in 2022 were bitterly disappointed as the Omicron variant continued to cause chaos across the world. In the US alone, where winter storms are exacerbating the situation, more than 2,700 flights were canceled on both Saturday and Sunday, with a further 1,800 already grounded as of 7 am this morning. Since Christmas Eve, there have been over 15,000 cancellations. Staff shortages due to positive COVID tests continue to be a dominating factor. To counteract this, some airlines are increasing incentives for those willing to work extra flights. United tripled the pay for pilots working extra routes, while Spirit doubled onboard staff pay through January 4th. ===================================== The Netherlands Mandate 10 Day Quarantine Period For Americans The Netherlands has begun enforcing a new mandatory quarantine period for travelers from the US. The rule applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. However, the US isn’t being singled out. The UK and several other countries with steadily rising COVID rates all face similar restrictions. The Netherlands itself is currently in lockdown due to its own COVID woes. Visitors can get out of quarantine early with a negative test on the fifth day…although, with a national lockdown in place, you may as well hang out in your hotel room. =================================# Boosters OK’ed for 12- to 15-year-olds © Getty Images The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized Pfizer booster shots for people aged 12 to 15 years, another expansion in the population eligible for the third shots. Booster shots are seen as a key tool in fighting the omicron variant, which has shown a heightened ability to infect people who have received two shots, though vaccinated people still have important protection against severe disease. The FDA also shortened the time for all adults to get their booster shots, down to five months from six months after the initial shots. Finally, for children 5 to 11 years old, the FDA authorized a third shot for certain immunocompromised children, who it said might not respond fully to two shots. The FDA said the decision on boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds was based off data from 6,300 people in Israel. “These additional data enabled the FDA to reassess the benefits and risks of the use of a booster in the younger adolescent population in the setting of the current surge in COVID-19 cases,” the agency said. “The data shows there are no new safety concerns following a booster in this population.” The FDA said there were no new cases of myocarditis in that group from Israel, referring to heart inflammation that officials have been monitoring as a rare vaccine side effect, particularly in younger people.