The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added more destinations to its ‘very high’ Covid-19 risk list.
Six countries have been added to the travel advisories list, including the Bahamas and Morocco. The CDC advises travelers avoid locations with “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” designations.
The list now includes:
– The Bahamas
– Haiti
– Kosovo
– Lebanon
– Morocco
– Sint Maarten
The CDC also added to its “Level 3: Covid-19 High” list. Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Brunei and Liechtenstein were moved to Level 3 from Level 1. Bulgaria and Serbia were moved up to Level 3 from Level 2. Greenland and Guernsey were previously “level unknown” and are now Level 3. Paraguay is considered less risky and was moved down from Level 4 to Level 3.
The CDC advises travelers who are unvaccinated to avoid nonessential travel to Level 3 destinations.
The CDC also discourages people who are unvaccinated from traveling.
“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants,” said the agency.