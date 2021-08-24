These destinations all have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. All six of these destinations were previously at a Level 3 advisory.

The CDC also added to its “Level 3: Covid-19 High” list. Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Brunei and Liechtenstein were moved to Level 3 from Level 1. Bulgaria and Serbia were moved up to Level 3 from Level 2. Greenland and Guernsey were previously “level unknown” and are now Level 3. Paraguay is considered less risky and was moved down from Level 4 to Level 3.

The CDC advises travelers who are unvaccinated to avoid nonessential travel to Level 3 destinations.

The CDC also discourages people who are unvaccinated from traveling.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants,” said the agency.