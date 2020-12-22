ATLANTA — The concerns and rumors regarding getting vaccinated now that a covid-19 vaccine is available in more countries, specialists of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, have provided a summary of the benefits.

According to the specialists, the main advantage of getting the vaccine are:

• All covid-19 vaccines that are in development or being distributed are being carefully evaluated in clinical trials and will be authorized or approved only if they make it substantially less likely you’ll get covid-19.

• Based on data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a covid-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get the virus.

• Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly people with increased risks for severe illness from covid-19.

Experts continue researching the impacts of the covid-19 vaccination on the severity of virus-produced illnesses, the CDC said in its statement.