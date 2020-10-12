CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Local business RG Solomon & Sons Ltd., donated 14 Amazon Fire 7 tablets to the students of the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) in Nevis on October 9.

On behalf of the company’s management, Irvine Pinney Jr. presented the Amazon Fire 7 tablets to Mrs. Terres Dore, Education Officer at the Department of Education responsible for CBIS.

“It’s indeed a privilege to be making this donation to support the students here at the CBIS, at a time when our children are being exposed to different technologies,” said Pinney. “We hope the school will get maximum use out of them and we also hope to continue the partnership as we work together to build Nevis.”

Mrs. Dore expressed gratitude on behalf of the department, the principal, and staff of the Cecele Browne Integrated School for the generous gesture.

“Your donation of Kindle tablets is a very timely gesture as we strive to ensure that our students continue to be immersed in engaging learning activities,” said Mrs. Dore. “We embrace the reality that technology has become an integral part of the learning process.

“Your donation will go a long way in ensuring that the students here continue to be provided with the necessary tools and equipment that allow for every learner to succeed. We sincerely thank you for partnering with the school, and indeed all who are willing to invest in our nation’s children.”

Mrs. Violet Clarke, Head Teacher, also extended thanks to RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. on behalf of the staff and students.

She said students will be trained to use the tablets so they can stay ahead of the learning curve. They will assist the students to continue their studies in case of another lock-down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.