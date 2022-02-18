NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 17, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resource in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) invites interested persons to apply for the Cedric Armbrister Scholarship in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The scholarship is only tenable at the University of the West Indies and will only be awarded for Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering studies. Scholarship awardees are given a sum of US$10,000.00 per annum.

This scholarship is open to any individual who meets the following criteria:

– Birth Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship – must be a Nevisian by birth or citizenship

– University Acceptance Letter

– Certificates of qualifications; and

– High School and College Transcripts

Kindly note that candidates will be shortlisted taking into consideration their commitment to continuous learning (consistent outstanding academic performance), as well as demonstration of a balanced approach to academics and extracurricular activities.

As part of the selection process, shortlisted applicants will also be interviewed.

Scholarship awardees will be required to provide two (2) guarantors in order to fulfil bonding obligations with NEVLEC. Furthermore, awardees must commit to working at NEVLEC for a period of three (3) years immediately following completion of studies.

To apply, persons should visit the NEVLEC website https://www.nevlec. com/get-us10000-00-per-annum- with-a-cedric-armbrister- scholarship-apply-now/ to retrieve an Application Form.

Completed applications must be received by Monday, May 16, 2022 .

Kindly address applications to Mrs. Curleane Liburd, Human Resources Manager, NEVLEC, Valu-Mart Complex, Long Point Road, Nevis.