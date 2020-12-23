BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Christmas Day is just two days away, but citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis are already in a festive move having participated in many virtual, and limited-seating events, as well as small gatherings with friends or family.

The expectation is for this trend to continue through to January 2, as that date traditionally signals the end of the annual Carnival season. Carnival is now virtual but in some corners, the celebrations are not. Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, strongly encouraged individuals to celebrate the season within the context of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“The protocols are in place for a reason, and as you celebrate the season, we want you to celebrate it in the new norms, remembering always to wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance and keep yourselves, families, communities safe,” the minister said on December 22.

“It’s about saving lives,” said the Hon. Byron-Nisbett. “Once we are able to save lives, then livelihoods will be saved and will be able to be maintained.”

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 30 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with no deaths. Eleven cases have been recorded since the borders reopened to regional and international travellers on October 31.

“The National COVID-19 Task Force has been doing an incredible job in making sure that we are safe and we have to make sure that we do our part,” said Mrs. Byron-Nisbett, confirming the success of the all of society approach that has prompted much of society to support the war effort against COVID-19.

The Compliance Task Force will remain active over the coming days and weeks, ensuring that businesses and event organizers continue to abide by the robust health and safety protocols to mitigate against the transmission of the virus.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has the lowest rate of confirmed cases in the Caribbean. It has the lowest COVID-19 risk in the hemisphere.