CEMSS Wins 2024 TDC Interschool Championships In Front Of A Packed Nevis Athletic Stadium

CEMSS Eagled soared high at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track) amassing a total of 25 gold medals, 28 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals.

“I want to say big congratulations to the Charles E. Mills Secondary School. They have won eight times on the track and that’s not an easy thing because all of the other schools are trying to win and the fact that they come out and they win year after year, I think it’s a good testimony to the type of track and field programme that they have at the school,” said Hon. Liburd.

“I also want to congratulate our very own Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) from here in Nevis, I think they’ve been second maybe three or four times now and they keep trying and we want to encourage them. I want to congratulate all of the other schools as well on excellent performances all around.”

CSS Lions took second place with a total of 16 gold medals, 24 silver medals, and 16 bronze medals and Basseterre High School (BHS) amassed 14 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals for third place. Nevis’ Gingerland Secondary Panthers attained 8 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals for a fifth place finish.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley also offered a congratulatory message to CEMSS for continuing its domination of high school athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis. He praised the other competing school for their solid efforts throughout the Championships.

“I take a moment also to congratulate all the other schools and the incredible young athletes who made us all proud, but permit me to mention the Charlestown Secondary School for its second place finish and the much smaller Gingerland Secondary School for its fifth place finish. All of Nevis is proud of you!”

Nevis hosted the track events for the historic multi-city TDC Interschool Championship while the field events were held at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts on March 14 and 15.