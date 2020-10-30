BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Government policy decisions such as the number of persons requiring COVID-19 stimulus cheques; where to construct the next community centre; and the births and deaths within a population per year; are largely dependent on data collected by the Department of Statistics.

The department also plays a critical role in shaping activities and initiatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations, as well as regional and international agencies.

Director of Statistics, Carlton Phipps, highlighted the importance of statistical data and said the information provided by the public will be kept in the strictest confidence. He said areas that may come up relate to the condition of the house, what sort of roofing material the houses are made of, what type of materials were used on the walls, when the house was built, and what amenities are in the household.

“Not that we are trying to pry into a person’s private information,” said Mr. Phipps. “We want to measure the standard of living that persons or households have over a period of time.”

Social Statistician and Demographer, Corneil Williams, indicated that whenever figures are mentioned by government officials giving speeches, that information most likely has been obtained from the Department of Statistics.

Williams encouraged the public to be truthful and open with enumerators conducting the 2021 Population and Housing Census, as it will guide the formation of public policies to benefit the population.