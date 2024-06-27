Census Shows A 7.4 Percent Increase In The Population On Nevis

“Nevis population count for the 2021-2022 Population and Housing Census is 13,182 persons. This represents 26 percent of the total population of the Federation, which is 51,320.

“Nevis registered a 7.4 percent increase in population, moving from 12,277 in 2011 to 13,182 in 2021. This represents an increase of 905 people. The overall population consists of 6,762 females and 6,420 males.”

According to Mrs. Tross-Phillip, the census informs of changes in the size and characteristics of the population and of the housing stock.

“The population is divided among the five parishes on Nevis- St. Paul with 1,888, which represents 14.3 percent of total population; St. John’s with 4,416, which represents 33.5 percent of total population; St. George’s with 2,323, which represents 17.6 percent of total population; St. James’ with 2,290, which represents 17.4 percent of total population; and St. Thomas with 2,265, which represents 17.2 percent of total population.”

Meantime, the household count on Nevis also increased from 4,627 in 2011 to 5,534 in 2021- an increase of 19.6 percent.

The largest increase in the number of households on Nevis was recorded in the parish of St. James with a 28 percent increase, moving from 881 households in 2011 to 1,125 households in 2022. St. John was a close second with an increase from 1,369 households in 2011 to 1,724 households in 2021-2022, which represents an increase of 26 percent. St. Thomas registered a significant 18 percent increase in the number of households with 983 households in 2021-2022, compared to 834 in 2011.

The census was scheduled to be completed in 2011 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the time for collecting and compiling the information was extended.