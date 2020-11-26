BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The “25 Most Remarkable Teens Ceremony,” which usually is held at the National Assembly Chamber at Government Headquarters, has been moved to the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre at Lime Kiln, Basseterre, due to the need to observe the COVID-19 protocols. The Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis meets tomorrow, with the ceremony taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment noted that the decision to move the ceremony from the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters to the Centre at Lime Kiln was done to meet COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He indicated that the size of the Centre allows for adequate physical distancing for the parents and/or guardians to be included in the gallery audience.