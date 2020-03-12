The Division of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is introducing two new short courses to interested persons Wanda Hughes, Dean of ACE, said on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Working for you’.

“We have two new courses that we are marketing right now. One is a Mass Communication Seminar Series that is aimed at persons working within the media houses or persons who might be interested but are not quite sure so they may want to explore to see what is it like,” she said. The cost for the course is EC$ 500.00.

Money Matters: How to Manage Money and Finance course is the second short course to be introduced at a cost of EC $640.00.

“The Money Matters course is important because I think at this point in time in St. Kitts and Nevis, we are now a middle-income country… We need something like this where we are learning about not just savings but wealth investing, about moving to the other level,” said the dean, adding that the course will also focus on budgeting. “Even that aspect of the course is important because we need to learn to manage our money.”

According to CFBC’s website, ACE short courses are offered in a variety of areas and can be scheduled for a mere four hours or may be scheduled for 48 hours. Some courses, for instance, Baking, English for Speakers of Other Languages and Computer for Seniors are offered every semester, while others are offered based on demand. However, there is always something to cater to everyone’s interests and in the case of seniors, ACE offers classes that cross traditional academic boundaries to include recreational activities.

The shortest course to date is the three-day Estate Planning Seminar, which deals with issues related to inheritance and how to set up a will to name a few. Facilitated by a lawyer, it is usually carried out in the summer.

Other Semester 2 Short Courses being offered include Introduction to Psychology, Functional Spanish and Leadership.

Short and new courses currently being advertised begin the week of March 30.

Seniors Encouraged to Enroll

Seniors are being encouraged to enroll in several of the short courses. Hughes said one of the major courses being offered for seniors is Computer for Seniors I: How to Use a PC.

“They actually learn about the computer itself and [Microsoft] Word,” she said. “We’ve also done [Microsoft] Excel because sometimes they ask for it.”

Another course offered is Computer for Seniors II – Keeping in Touch, where seniors learn how to email and use Facebook among other things.

“This is one of our most flexible courses,” said Ms. Hughes. “When they come for instance and bring their tablet, smart phone, laptop, it’s hands on where they actually learn to use their devices, set up their passwords and whatever they need.”

Ms. Hughes stated it is hoped in the future there will be some literature courses that may focus on Shakespeare and Shakespearian Tragedy. Seniors will be able to go through plays and look at films.

“So many people know Shakespeare, they’ve heard about Hamlet, they may have seen the movie, but they have never actually gone through that play and analyzed it or anything. So, we thought that would be something that could be, and we are thinking in relation to not just drama, but maybe doing it with poetry,” she said. “We have people like Derek Walcott. How many people have actually read his poetry in any meaningful way and he of course is one of our Caribbean icons. So, we are looking at bringing in some of those courses so that persons can come at their leisure go through whether it’s a novel, some poetry, a play and do the analysis without the pressure of having to do an exam.”

The seniors courses are designed for those 50 and over, but others are welcome to take the classes.

Interested persons can fill out a registration form at the cashier as well as the CFBC main office. Office hours are from 1-8 p.m.

According to the CFBC website, The Division of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) provides learning opportunities for adult learners, including those who do not meet the minimum qualification for entry into CFBC. The Division offers a range of programmes designed to meet the needs of individuals who wish to improve their qualifications, update their skills, improve themselves, or retrain for a new line of work.