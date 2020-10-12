BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — October 9 marked the inaugural Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College’s (CFBC) Memorial Lecture, which explored the topic The Right to Education: Positions on Diversity, Law and Ethics in Educational Leadership.

The lecture was part of a number of events held to celebrate CFBC’s 32 years of existence,” said Nigencia James, Marketing and Communications Specialist. CFBC opened its doors on September 26, 1988.

Ms. James explained the rationale behind having a lecture in celebration of the college’s anniversary.

“Clarence Fitzroy Bryant was instrumental in bringing universal education to St. Kitts,” she said. “That’s why we decided to do a lecture especially on the right to education, which he was instrumental in.”

Guest Speaker Dr. Susan Owen, Director of Continuing and Professional Education Centre, at The University of the West Indies Open Campus, explored whether “the education persons have access to is suitably inclusive to be considered as having adequately responded to the nation’s right to education.”

“We really have to move beyond looking at this concept just in terms of if we have enough schools to cater to the number of people that we have, but what really is this type of education that we are providing,” said Dr. Owen. “Is it truly inclusive to all members of our society?”

Established in 1988, the then College of Further Education was mandated to consolidate and augment the opportunities for tertiary level education in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The college came into existence with the amalgamation of four previously existing institutions: The School of Nursing inaugurated in 1966; the Teacher’s College established in 1967; the Technical College organized in 1971; and the Sixth Form.