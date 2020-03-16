Wanda Hughes, Dean of the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), promoted its flexible scheduling programme that makes it easier for individuals to undertake studies at their convenience during an appearance on the radio and television programme “Working for You” March 11.

“Classes are scheduled from 5-8 p.m. but we’ve also had classes up to 9 p.m. to accommodate persons who are working,” she said.“When they are finished working, they come in, so they won’t have to worry about asking the boss for time off.”

“We do get students who have these schedules where they are available this week, next week, who knows and so on. And in those cases, … we do whatever is necessary to accommodate them. If it is ensuring that they get all the notes via a Google classroom [or taking] a makeup test at some other time,” she continued, adding for adults with children, “I tell them all the time if you don’t have a babysitter bring the child to class.

The Dean noted that the campus has “a pretty safe environment” where children can play, and, at times, a staff member also takes children to the staff room and keeps them there during classes.

Persons are encouraged to visit the CFBC at Burdon Street to learn more. The ACE staff works weekdays from 1-9 p.m.