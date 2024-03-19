CFBC To Host 6th Annual Poetry Circle On World Poetry Day – Thursday, March 21

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), the

Federation’s only indigenous tertiary institution, is celebrating poetry and fostering its convergence with music for a sixth consecutive year, not only in recognition of its significance in the lives of residents of St. Kitts and Nevis but also to further its flowering and endurance.

The CFBC will host its annual Poetry Circle on March 21,2024, at the CFBC’s Main Campus at Burdon Street, Basseterre, in the Poinciana Conference Room at 5 pm.

There are great expectations for this national linguistic and cultural event, which will feature notable poets in our Federation-some of whom are published-as well as CFBC students, faculty and staff, and alumni. Poetry will converge with steelpan, saxophone, and drum presentations as poets and musicians share their themes demonstrate mastery of their skills, and promote the fusion of poetry and music.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first adopted 21st March as World Poetry Day in 1999 during its 30th General Conference in Paris to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increase the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard.

The theme for World Poetry Day 2024 is “standing on the Shoulders of Giants”.

According to UNESCO “World Poetry Day is the occasion to honor poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promote,the reading, writing, and teaching of poetry, foster the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theatre, dance, music, and painting, and raise the visibility of poetry in the media. As poetry continues to bring people together across continents, all are asked to join in.”

W.H. Auden said, “A poet is, before anything else, a person who is passionately in love with language.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the poetry event.

For further information, please call 465-2856 Ext. 1 112 or 662-8589.