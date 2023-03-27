Chabelo: The Mexican Kids TV Legend Dies at 88

But it was his television show that established him forever in Mexican culture. From its first broadcast in December 1968, En Familia con Chabelo was broadcast live every Sunday morning.

Families would appear on the show and compete in various challenges and games for prizes – climbing greased-up poles, running in hamster wheels or crossing the studio with a giant water balloon between their legs. And across Mexico, tens of millions of children would sit in front of their televisions to commune with Chabelo.