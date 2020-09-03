BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – His Excellency Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, acting in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis, has issued Instruments of Appointment for the Chairman and Members of the Constituency Boundaries Commission.

Under the said provisions, Members vacate their appointments upon the dissolution of Parliament.

The members of the Constituency Boundaries Commission are:

1. Chairman – Mr. James Buchanan, Licensed Land Surveyor.

The Chairman is appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister given after the Governor-General has consulted the Leader of Opposition.

2. Members – The Honourable Shawn K. Richards MP, JP. and The Honourable Akilah K. Byron-Nisbett, MP in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, MP., JP. and The Honourable Dr. Geoffrey I. Hanley, MP in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.