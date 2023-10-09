Chameleon Media Creates 40th Independence Logo

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The St. Kitts and Nevis 40th Independence Logo has earned accolades for its exquisite design that symbolizes four glorious decades of independence, growth, and success. The design was created by Chameleon Media, a locally-owned digital media agency.

The logo, a visually striking and symbolic representation of the nation’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and progress, is a testament to Chameleon Media’s exceptional design prowess. It features a circular design, embodying harmony and continuity represented by the zero in ’40’. Within this circle, the national flower of St. Kitts and Nevis, the poinciana, blooms with grace. The inclusion of the national flag colours signifies the nation’s sovereignty and profound pride in its achievements.



But this logo is more than just a design; it’s a celebration of the nation’s progress and unity. It stands as a beacon, guiding Saint Kitts and Nevis towards a future of prosperity and hope; towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.

The Independence 40 Committee, led by co-chairs Ms Viera Galloway and Dr Marcus L Natta, extends heartfelt thanks to the team at Chameleon Media for this profound contribution to the nation’s commemoration of 40 years of independence.