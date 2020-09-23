CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Ministry of Communications and Works has implemented a number of management changes for greater efficiency within the ministry. The new appointments took place on September 1.

Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis made the announcement at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.

“These changes are intended to improve efficiency and the overall management of the ministry,” said Hon. Brantley. “We hope they will assist in better coordination of activities, projects and programmes.

“Mr. Jevon Williams, is now the Director of Public Works in the Nevis Public Works Department; Mr. Deora Pemberton is Director of the Department of Physical Planning and Environment; Mr. Joel Williams is Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Manager with the Project Management Unit within the Ministry of Communications; Ms. Tonya Bartlette, is manager of the Nevis Water Department. She is the first female appointed to that role, and we are very pleased and proud that she has been able to ascend to it. She is also young, and that is the commitment that we continue to make to young people to seek to elevate.

“I congratulate Ms. Bartlette and Mr. Roger Hanley, Operations Manager at the Nevis Water Department,” concluded Brantley. “I congratulate everyone in their new roles and solicit their full support and cooperation in the various ministries and departments and of course in dealing with the general public.”