Chaos In Ecuador Prisons As Gangs Strike Back At Law Enforcement, Take Hostages, Start Fires.

The authorities believe at least one of the incidents could be retaliation for a police search for weapons at one of the country’s biggest jails.

However, El Mercurio of Cuenca suggest that the real reason as that the transfer of the six defendants for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and the search carried out at the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) provoked the reaction of criminal groups that, in retaliation, took violence from prisons to the streets.

Four cars bombs have exploded in the country; they caused explosions in Cuenca; riots began in the nearby prisons of Turi and Azogues; they set fire to the detention center for minor offenders in the capital and kidnapped 57 prison officers and police officers.

As reported by Wagner Bravo, Secretary of Security, continues El Mercurio, the decision to transfer those involved in the murder of Villavicencio was made because Intelligence warned of a threat to their lives, which would have hindered the investigations, they were taken to the maximum prison. security known as The Rock.