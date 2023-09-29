Cheerleader Hit By Lightning, Killed While Hunting With Father.

Baylee, an avid hunter and student at Palatka High School — was on her latest outing with her father, Matthew on Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a tree they were next to in Putnam County, News4JAX reported.

The blast knocked both father and daughter unconscious. When Matthew became alert he found Baylee not breathing, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew provided CPR on his daughter until paramedics arrived to take her to a trauma center where the teen died on Thursday morning.