Children Of Fresh Creek Primary School, Andros, Recognize World Wetlands Day

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsChildren Of Fresh Creek Primary School, Andros, Recognize World Wetlands Day By Observer News - February 7, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Fresh Creek Primary School children, in Andros, were reminded of the importance of environmental awareness and conservation by Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Vaughn Miller and State Minister the Hon. Zane Lightbourne during their World Wetlands Day (February 2) visit to Andros. The ministers spoke to children of that school and also of Central Andros High School, along with officers of the Bahamas Forestry Unit. Tree planting ceremonies took place, with hibiscus and grape trees planted at the primary school. The attempt is to foster a sense of responsibility for the natural environment among the younger generation.