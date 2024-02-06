Chile–Argentina Heatwave Fans Deadly Fires–Scores Dead And Missing, Cities Threatened.

The smoke from the fires could be seen from space, satellite images showed.

The fires broke out last week amid an unusual heat wave that had drawn tourists to the seaside towns of Viña del Mar and Valparaíso, which are normally cooled by sea breezes.

But both cities, as well as the town of Quilpué to the east, have been wrapped in acrid smoke from the forest fires burning in the nearby hills.

The fires were fanned by strong winds and residents described how, within minutes, their hillside communities were engulfed in flames. Drone footage showed the extent of the damage.