Chile’s navy said it was monitoring the vessels in its EEZ. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, coastal nations have jurisdiction over the natural resources within their EEZ, meaning that the Chinese boats are free to pass through the waters but not to fish.

An exclusive economic zone (EEZ), as prescribed by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, is an area of the sea in which a sovereign state has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources, including energy production from water and wind.

It stretches from the baseline out to 200 nautical miles from the coast of the state in question. In colloquial usage, the term may include the continental shelf. The term does not include either the territorial sea or the continental shelf beyond the 200 nmi limit.

The difference between the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone is that the first confers full sovereignty over the waters, whereas the second is merely a “sovereign right” which refers to the coastal state’s rights below the surface of the sea.

The surface waters are international waters.