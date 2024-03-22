China And Russian Veto Gaza Ceasefire At UN As Blinken Flies To Israel.

- Advertisement -

The UN Security Council failed to pass US draft resolution, noting the need for an “immediate” ceasefire that would allow in more aid, as the wording of the motion was opposed by both China and Russia, who have veto power on the council.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun complained that the Security Council has “dragged its feet” for too long on the issue of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US draft evades and dodges the issue of a ceasefire, remains ambiguous and avoids calling for an immediate ceasefire, he said.

“This [resolution] falls short of the expectations of the international community,” he added. “The US draft on the contrary sets up conditions for a ceasefire, which is no different from giving a green light to continued killings, which is unacceptable.”

However France is now hoping to break the deadlock with a revised resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire.

“Following Russia’s and China’s veto a few minutes ago, we are going to resume work on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners to reach an agreement,” Macron said at end of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels. France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had started drafting a resolution with diplomats, saying they would put a draft forward if the US draft resolution did not pass.

A morning air attack on a residential building by Israeli forces has killed 10 people in the northwest of Gaza City.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has flown to Tel Aviv where he is expected to discuss continuing negotiations towards an exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli air attacks continue across Gaza, including separate strikes on homes in Rafah and Khan Younis which have killed 11 people.

At least 31,988 Palestinians have been killed and 74,188 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139, with dozens taken captive.

Source: Al Jazeera.