Editor’s note: The article that follows is reprinted courtesy of Global Times, a Chinese government online news outlet. The article is provided simply to give readers insight into how China sees global reactions to the Covid-19 epidemic response and to provoke thought and discussion. The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of this newspaper or its editors.

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed a million on Tuesday, Beijing time. It’s shocking. In the US alone, the virus has killed over 200,000, more than the combined deaths from five wars, including the Korean and Iraq wars. What’s most heartbreaking is that most of those deaths could have been avoided.

In the battle between the people and virus, the former have suffered a defeat. The US, as the worst-hit but most powerful country, should take the blame.

If international society has neither the ability nor resolve to reflect on this fiasco, or should the US continue to take a passive attitude or even resist global cooperation in the pandemic fight, then mankind will have to pay an even more painful price. China is the only populous country that has effectively put the deadly epidemic under control. The Chinese people are going to embrace the National Day holidays, during which hundreds of millions of people will travel within the country to enjoy a rare moment to relax this year.

This is a remarkable result of the Chinese people’s arduous efforts to fight the epidemic. Of course, China should not show off. But attempting to belittle China’s achievement, picking a hole in it is something driven by an unhealthy and gloomy mentality. In today’s pandemic fight, it has become clear who our enemy is. What is also obvious is the necessity for global cooperation to fight the coronavirus. However, loopholes remain in global cooperation against the pandemic. With the strong disruption from Washington, political disputes have outweighed public health cooperation, which has led to more infections and deaths. Although territorial disputes remain, countries’ impulse to expand territories has greatly declined. The traditional geopolitical struggle will drift far away from where people’s concerns lie.