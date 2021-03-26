Chinese officials said experts voted on four possible ways that the coronavirus got to Wuhan.

They are: a bat carrying the virus infected a human, a bat infected an intermediate mammal that spread it to a human, shipments of cold or frozen food, and a laboratory that researches viruses in Wuhan. The experts concluded one of the two animal routes or the cold chain was most likely how it was transmitted.

A lab leak was viewed as extremely unlikely, Feng Zijian, a Chinese team member and the deputy director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

AP reports: Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization.

The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

“Our purpose is to show our openness and transparency,” said Yang Tao, a Foreign Ministry official. “China fought the epidemic in a transparent manner and has nothing to hide.”

The report, which has been delayed repeatedly, is based on a visit earlier this year by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan.

The experts worked with Chinese counterparts, and both sides have to agree on the final report. It’s unclear when it will come out.

