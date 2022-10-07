Cholera Returns to Haiti as Nation Lurches from One Crisis to the Next

CNN — Dozens more cases of cholera have been diagnosed in Dozens more cases of cholera have been diagnosed in Haiti , adding new urgency to warnings of the Caribbean nation’s descent into chaos amid political and economic crises.

The deadly infection has already killed eight people, according to Haiti’s health ministry, and 68 new cases have been identified in the first week of October according to the medical humanitarian group, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The “vast majority” of cholera cases under observation by MSF are children, the group’s project coordinator, Moha Zemrag told CNN on Sunday.

The burgeoning new public health emergency could hardly come at a worse time. Anti-government protests – now in their seventh week – have paralyzed the country, with schools, businesses, and public transportation across the country mostly shuttered. Since August 22, Haitians have been demonstrating against chronic gang violence, poverty, food insecurity, inflation, and fuel shortages.

Their fury was further fueled last month when Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he would cut fuel subsidies in order to fund the government – a move that would double prices at the pump. Haiti’s powerful gangs have exacerbated the fuel crisis by blocking the country’s main port in the capital city Port-au-Prince.

The country’s hospital system is now starved of fuel. Multiple hospitals have recently announced that they would be forced to shut down or limit services due to lack of electricity from fuel-powered generators.

Dr Laure Adrien, the director general of Haiti’s health ministry, said Sunday that the eight cholera deaths occurred in Port-au-Prince.

“For now, we need to work on prevention and try to identify the source of the recent outbreak. We know cholera is very dangerous but also easily treatable. We call on everyone to be vigilant and do their part as we’re trying to get the situation under control,” Adrien said during a press conference in the capital.

People march during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 3, 2022. Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

A man runs past a burning street barricade during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 3, 2022. Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

People who live in areas with shortages of safe drinking water or inadequate sanitation are vulnerable to cholera, which can result from consuming bacteria-contaminated food or water.

Although vaccines exist and symptoms can be “easily treated,” according to the World Health Organization, cholera remains an insidious killer through dehydration in the developing world.

Haiti has been scarred by cholera before. In 2010, less than a year after a massive earthquake, cholera began to spread from a camp of UN peacekeepers into the population.

That outbreak ultimately reached 800,000 cases and claimed at least 10,000 lives. Though the UN has acknowledged its involvement in the outbreak, it has not accepted legal responsibility. Rights organizations have not stopped calling for financial compensation for victims.