BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In celebration of International Day of Older Persons, the Department of Community Development and Social Services held a special church service at the Antioch Baptist Church.

Every year the department plans and executes a calendar of activities for the elderly to encourage the integration and bonding of their families who are invited to participate. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the activities were removed and the calendar revised.

Activities held included a competition, public awareness campaigns, and a church service.

Speaking at the church service on October 1, Minister responsible for the Department of Community Development and Social Services, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, stated that “the event was important as St. Kitts and Nevis is a society that believes in God.

“There are those, especially some of our young people who want to believe that there is no God, but the society is borne upon the grace of God and we continue to praise our God each and every day,” said Hon. Hamilton. “God deserves our praise and thanksgiving for granting our older persons longevity.”

Older persons were treated with praise and worship and an inspiring sermon by Pastor Lincoln Connor.

Minister Hamilton announced that this year marks the 20th anniversary that the department has been providing elderly care in St. Kitts.

He added that the draft National Policy on Aging, which will soon be presented to Cabinet, is intended to “ensure that older persons continue to be included in society and are never left behind through the creation of a society for all ages whereby older persons can live an active, independent, integrated and dignified life free from violence and neglect. An environment where our human rights are fully respected.”

This year’s International Day of Older Persons was celebrated under the theme “Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?”

