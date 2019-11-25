Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris joined the congregation of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Molineux Saturday to begin celebratory activities commemorating his 26 years of service to the people as a Parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Harris first contested elections Nov. 29, 1993 when he successfully became the people’s representative for Constituency #7 (Belle Vue to Ottley’s Village). Dr. Harris was re-elected as the Parliamentary Representative in the next five general elections,.

The prime minister was joined at the worship by Cabinet colleagues the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd and the Honourable Eugene Hamilton. Also in attendance were the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, as well as senior government officials, constituents, family, friends and executive members of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), which Dr. Harris serves as the National Political Leader.

“I am what I am today thanks to the grace and love of God and the support of the people of Constituency Seven and the country, so I’ve come truly to say thank you. I pledge to use every waking moment I can to advance the good life of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the prime minister said in a brief address to the congregation.

“We are fortunate in St. Kitts and Nevis…that we are nation under God, and in everything we do, both from the level of the Executive at our Parliament and even in our courts as a critical pillar of governance in our country, we always infuse God. The Cabinet, over which I preside, every Monday or whenever we meet we start with a word of prayer,” Prime Minister Harris, who regularly attends worship at churches all across the Federation, said, stressing the importance of the Word of God in daily lives and activities.

“I think what is important is that we live in full knowledge and acceptance of God in our lives, and I, who have been favoured, have come also to appreciate that as the leader of the country I have a duty to encourage others to follow God and to have faith,” he added.

Activities planned to commemorate the anniversary are designed to bring the people of Constituency #7 together as a community. Prime Minister Harris will spend the week doing outreach activities including house-to-house canvassing, visits to the sick and shut-ins and break ground for a modern community centre for the people of Lodge and Ottleys.